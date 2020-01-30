W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 17.75-19.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $18.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.888-12.233 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.96 billion.W W Grainger also updated its FY20 guidance to $17.75-19.25 EPS.

GWW opened at $317.15 on Thursday. W W Grainger has a 12 month low of $255.09 and a 12 month high of $346.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $336.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.37.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.03 by ($0.15). W W Grainger had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 46.07%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that W W Grainger will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 34.49%.

GWW has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on W W Grainger from $329.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised W W Grainger from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised W W Grainger from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $281.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $310.80.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.32, for a total value of $108,228.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total value of $276,384.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,747.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

