W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $17.75-19.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.70. The company issued revenue guidance of 3.5-6.5% to $11.88-12.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.95 billion.W W Grainger also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 17.75-19.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $317.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $336.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98. W W Grainger has a 52-week low of $255.09 and a 52-week high of $346.60.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 46.07%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W W Grainger will post 17.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 34.49%.

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of W W Grainger from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $329.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of W W Grainger from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $281.00 to $338.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. W W Grainger has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $310.80.

In related news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total value of $276,384.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.32, for a total transaction of $108,228.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

