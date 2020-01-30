Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €70.00 by Berenberg Bank

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) received a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WCH. Baader Bank set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Commerzbank set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wacker Chemie has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €73.79 ($85.80).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of ETR WCH opened at €67.60 ($78.60) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.83. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of €57.86 ($67.28) and a 1 year high of €97.92 ($113.86). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €66.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €66.32.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.