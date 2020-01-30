Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) was upgraded by Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday.

Wacker Chemie stock remained flat at $$68.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of $64.46 and a 52 week high of $106.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.93 and its 200-day moving average is $72.29.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

