Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,850,858 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 100,170 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $109,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $52.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $74.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.69.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $14,801,861.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,844 shares in the company, valued at $874,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

