Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Short Interest Update

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 781,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the December 31st total of 743,400 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 156,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

In related news, EVP Richard M. Lucas sold 9,782 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $645,416.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,722,424.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 11,496 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $753,102.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,146,520.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,519. Insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WD shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

Shares of WD stock opened at $66.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.96. Walker & Dunlop has a 52 week low of $47.54 and a 52 week high of $69.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.88.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $212.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.95 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

