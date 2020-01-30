Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 338.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,608 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,278 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11,851.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after buying an additional 1,520,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Walmart by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,417,211 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $761,595,000 after purchasing an additional 807,470 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 214,705 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 546,121 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Walmart by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,714,798 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $203,512,000 after purchasing an additional 465,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,580,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,003,176. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $125.38. The firm has a market cap of $330.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.51.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,243 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

