Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Position Boosted by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,029 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 604.1% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 30,904 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 26,515 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 28,402 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 3,048.2% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 226,389 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,743,000 after purchasing an additional 219,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 24,481 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.77.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,040,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,371. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $135.65. 955,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,197,166. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.63. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

