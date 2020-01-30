Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Receiving Extremely Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) have trended extremely positive recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Walt Disney earned a coverage optimism score of 5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the entertainment giant an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Walt Disney’s analysis:

NYSE DIS opened at $136.06 on Thursday. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $249.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.69 and a 200-day moving average of $139.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.50%.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Imperial Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.77.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

