Waltonchain (WTC) Reaches Market Cap of $24.08 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00004449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit, Kucoin, HitBTC and Huobi. Waltonchain has a market cap of $24.08 million and $3.73 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $183.80 or 0.01940642 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00127230 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00010973 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003626 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,322,947 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, COSS, Binance, Kucoin, OKEx, Cobinhood, Coinnest, DragonEX, Bithumb, HitBTC, LATOKEN and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

