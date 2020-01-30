Wanchain Trading Up 8.8% This Week (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $20.89 million and $2.37 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002083 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, Binance, Kucoin and Bitbns.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007731 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009348 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000080 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000461 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, DragonEX, Kucoin, Bitbns and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

