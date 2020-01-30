Washington Trust Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Washington Trust Bank lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,687 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,427 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 1.7% of Washington Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $11,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Applied Materials by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 844 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Applied Materials by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 920 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,651,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,741,187. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.10. The company has a market capitalization of $55.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.66. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $61,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Nomura raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.62.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

