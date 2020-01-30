Washington Trust Bank Sells 1,182 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Washington Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,295 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.7% of Washington Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 49,541 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 799 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total value of $1,205,532.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,959,673.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,703 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $309.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,232,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $205.75 and a 1-year high of $314.28. The firm has a market cap of $137.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

