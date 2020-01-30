Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Short Interest Update

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,780,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the December 31st total of 5,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 444,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.0 days. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $234.01 on Thursday. Waters has a 1 year low of $199.11 and a 1 year high of $255.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.95 and a 200 day moving average of $220.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.13. The business had revenue of $577.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.35 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 77.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Waters will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth B. Rae sold 29,326 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $6,249,957.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,387.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie H. M.D. Glimcher sold 2,200 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.64, for a total transaction of $472,208.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,969 shares of company stock worth $8,858,028 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 258,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,311,000 after buying an additional 112,004 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Waters by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 160,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,412,000 after buying an additional 9,965 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Waters by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WAT. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.38.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

