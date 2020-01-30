Waves Price Reaches $0.86 (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last week, Waves has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00009109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Stocks.Exchange, YoBit and Cryptohub. Waves has a total market cap of $87.14 million and $71.11 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00022935 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00011033 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00020149 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005259 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000435 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005943 BTC.

Waves Profile

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 101,011,438 coins. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waves’ official website is wavesplatform.com. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, Cryptohub, Coinbe, Livecoin, COSS, Huobi, Tidex, Upbit, Gate.io, YoBit, Kuna, Exrates, LiteBit.eu, Exmo, Liqui, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Indodax, Bitbns, Bittrex, Binance, BCEX, Stocks.Exchange and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

