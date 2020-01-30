WavesGo Price Hits $0.0113 on Top Exchanges (WGO)

WavesGo (CURRENCY:WGO) traded down 29.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. WavesGo has a total market cap of $84,242.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of WavesGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WavesGo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Over the last week, WavesGo has traded down 36.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.60 or 0.03114678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010575 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00192641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00030623 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00122061 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About WavesGo

WavesGo’s launch date was April 23rd, 2017. WavesGo’s total supply is 7,424,926 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,423,872 tokens. The official message board for WavesGo is medium.com/@wavesgo. WavesGo’s official Twitter account is @gowavesgo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WavesGo is www.wavesgo.com/wgo.html.

Buying and Selling WavesGo

WavesGo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WavesGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WavesGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WavesGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

