WAX (WAXP) Price Hits $0.0234 on Major Exchanges

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. WAX has a total market capitalization of $23.82 million and $824,870.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, C2CX, IDEX and Bittrex. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.95 or 0.03103563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010569 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00197019 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030484 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00123270 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WAX Token Profile

WAX launched on October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,609,294,297 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,018,333,959 tokens. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The official message board for WAX is medium.com/wax-io.

WAX Token Trading

WAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, Radar Relay, Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC, Tidex, Kyber Network, C2CX, Kucoin, Ethfinex, Bithumb, Huobi, Bancor Network and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

