WaykiChain Price Tops $0.13 (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 30th. WaykiChain has a market cap of $23.72 million and $955,047.00 worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WaykiChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001340 BTC on popular exchanges including $20.33, $51.55, $7.50 and $32.15. Over the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $295.78 or 0.03157671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010710 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00192359 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030801 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00122570 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WaykiChain Profile

WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com.

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

WaykiChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $13.77, $33.94, $32.15, $5.60, $20.33, $7.50, $51.55, $18.94, $24.68, $10.39 and $50.98. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

