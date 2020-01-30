WBH Advisory Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,103,377.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,800 shares of company stock worth $23,657,732 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,008,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,739,630. The stock has a market cap of $421.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $98.09 and a one year high of $141.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.57.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

