Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 1,580 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 247.8% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 474.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.98. 1,718,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,979. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $103.50 and a 12-month high of $121.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.21.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

