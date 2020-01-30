Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 23,446 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1,009.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,769 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,446 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in TJX Companies by 68.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,088,237 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $57,546,000 after acquiring an additional 441,352 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 31.5% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 132,619 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 31,758 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 69.5% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 33,360 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 13,680 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 88.0% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 35,335 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 16,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,942 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TJX. ValuEngine lowered TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.45.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at $20,022,613.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,375,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334,561. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $63.03. The company has a market capitalization of $73.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.73.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.60%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

