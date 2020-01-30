Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 2,459 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $5,003,000.

Shares of SPLV stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,949,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,140. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.26. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $60.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.1148 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

