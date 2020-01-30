Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 4,898 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 210.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,685,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,484,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $198.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amgen from to in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.11.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $226.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,580,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,410. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $244.99. The firm has a market cap of $133.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.17 and a 200 day moving average of $212.23.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

