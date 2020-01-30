Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 0.7% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Boston Partners grew its position in United Parcel Service by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,377,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,348,000 after buying an additional 2,260,831 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $48,144,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 28.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,550,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,749,000 after acquiring an additional 345,972 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,113,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,263,000 after acquiring an additional 214,047 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 66.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 532,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,804,000 after acquiring an additional 212,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $174,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. GMP Securities raised United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.76.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $7.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.00. 9,468,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,961,959. The stock has a market cap of $98.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.65 and a twelve month high of $125.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.26.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.11. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 154.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

