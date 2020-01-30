Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.78. 955,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,057. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.16 and a fifty-two week high of $129.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.75.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

