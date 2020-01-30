Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 501.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,899 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,287,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,592,000 after purchasing an additional 330,313 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,625,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,266,000 after purchasing an additional 209,723 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,563,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,519,000 after purchasing an additional 588,238 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,786,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,206,000 after purchasing an additional 41,985 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,575,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $54.25. 6,180,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,763,770. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.15. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $47.57 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.97.

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $1,007,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,527,160.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $9,736,818.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,118 shares in the company, valued at $52,935,939.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,804 shares of company stock worth $13,179,815 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.