Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 2,023 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 143,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $573,000.

NYSEARCA LQD traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $130.75. The company had a trading volume of 14,619,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,734,900. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.19. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $115.42 and a 12 month high of $130.95.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

