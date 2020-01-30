Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 30,502 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 458,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,502 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.2% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.49% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $17,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 867.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,316,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,040. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $39.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

