Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 110,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 11,195 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Finally, Sequent Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $488,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $43.65. 1,198,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,991,980. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.53 and its 200 day moving average is $40.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $34.54 and a 52-week high of $44.18.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

