Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 163.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,678 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,929 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,016 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 14,843 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 47,926 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in shares of Comcast by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 291,755 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,152,000 after acquiring an additional 17,344 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.14. The company had a trading volume of 25,103,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,918,887. The company has a market capitalization of $200.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $35.77 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.65.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.