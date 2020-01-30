Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 65,108 shares during the period. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN makes up 0.9% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.29% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $7,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMJ. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 269.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,615,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,517. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $26.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.59.

