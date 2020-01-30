Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.55 Million Holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 5,799.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,253 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT traded up $1.38 on Thursday, reaching $77.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,313,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,030. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.08 and its 200-day moving average is $65.97. The stock has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. State Street Corp has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

In other State Street news, CEO Robert Willett sold 36,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $1,901,370.80. Also, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,815,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,984 shares of company stock worth $6,067,365. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on STT. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on State Street from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.53.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

