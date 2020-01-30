Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $29.13 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,379 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.7% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $29,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,255,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,886,000 after buying an additional 103,776 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,975,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,733,000 after buying an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 955,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,717,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 882,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,557,000 after buying an additional 8,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 774,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,632,000 after buying an additional 133,000 shares in the last quarter.

IJH traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $204.55. 791,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,514. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $180.29 and a one year high of $210.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.94.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

