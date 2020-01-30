Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $30.45 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,712 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 3.9% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $30,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 138,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,834,000 after purchasing an additional 17,568 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 61,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 67.2% in the third quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 197,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,593,000 after purchasing an additional 79,422 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,552,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,020. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.19. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.03 and a 12 month high of $115.93.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

