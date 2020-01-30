Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 95.7% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,142,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,604,235. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.10. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.72 and a 12 month high of $96.15.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.