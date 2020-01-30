Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,757 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $17,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 20,339 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,845.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 125,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 119,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,111,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,357. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $47.32 and a 52 week high of $54.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.36.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.