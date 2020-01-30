Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 22,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $232,461.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,350.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $471,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

Truist Financial stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.13. The stock had a trading volume of 13,250,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,926,668. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The company has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

