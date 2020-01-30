Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 24,792 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 462.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,157 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,792 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Oracle by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,823,307 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $308,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,137 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Oracle by 13.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,151,315 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $448,567,000 after purchasing an additional 984,173 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Oracle by 34.4% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,034,495 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $166,988,000 after purchasing an additional 776,180 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $30,664,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in Oracle by 33.7% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 2,289,229 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $125,976,000 after purchasing an additional 577,078 shares during the period. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,175,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,583,768. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,846,893 over the last 90 days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

