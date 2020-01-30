Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 2,840 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGLT. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,190. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.58. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.06 and a fifty-two week high of $91.21.

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.