Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 32,571 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,571 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 3.1% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $24,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,342.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

IEF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,405,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,885. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.65. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $103.57 and a twelve month high of $114.44.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

