Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 4,107 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 515.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.96. 1,899,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,264. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.49 and a 200 day moving average of $130.65. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $118.34 and a 52-week high of $138.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

