Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 151.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,522 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 312,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,540,000 after purchasing an additional 10,247 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 16,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the period. 69.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAYX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $1,534,368.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,673.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $1,756,627.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,368,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,708. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $70.13 and a one year high of $89.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

