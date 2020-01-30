Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 3,143 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $6,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $533,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 216,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,471,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $60.72. The stock had a trading volume of 740,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,040. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.91. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $53.54 and a 1 year high of $62.85.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

