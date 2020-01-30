Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 681 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 0.7% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,886.7% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 356,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,745,000 after purchasing an additional 338,794 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 899.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 198,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,370,000 after purchasing an additional 178,304 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8,496.4% during the fourth quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 66,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65,932 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,534,000 after purchasing an additional 42,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 845.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,622,000 after purchasing an additional 34,560 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $373.00. 1,149,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,192. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $375.29 and a 200-day moving average of $359.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $328.72 and a 52 week high of $383.41.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.