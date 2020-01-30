Webchain 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.00 (WEB)

Webchain (CURRENCY:WEB) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Webchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, ChaoEX , STEX and Coinroom. Webchain has a market capitalization of $59,430.00 and $1.00 worth of Webchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Webchain has traded up 29.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Webchain

Webchain (CRYPTO:WEB) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Webchain’s total supply is 513,893,272 coins and its circulating supply is 163,892,747 coins. The official website for Webchain is webchain.network. The official message board for Webchain is webchain.network/news/archive. The Reddit community for Webchain is /r/Webchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Webchain’s official Twitter account is @thewebchain.

Buying and Selling Webchain

Webchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX , STEX, RaisEX, EscoDEX, BiteBTC and Coinroom. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Webchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Webchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

