WebDollar (WEBD) Trading Up 24.6% This Week

WebDollar (CURRENCY:WEBD) traded up 60.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 30th. One WebDollar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitrabbit and P2PB2B. WebDollar has a market capitalization of $699,199.00 and approximately $953.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WebDollar has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WebDollar Profile

WebDollar (WEBD) is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 11,904,775,128 coins and its circulating supply is 7,956,826,871 coins. The official website for WebDollar is webdollar.io. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io. The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WebDollar Coin Trading

WebDollar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrabbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WebDollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WebDollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WebDollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

