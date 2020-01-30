Webster Financial Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th.

Webster Financial has a payout ratio of 41.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Webster Financial to earn $3.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.3%.

Shares of WBS stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.88. 6,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,285. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.37. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $42.29 and a 1 year high of $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.90 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 26.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Webster Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Compass Point raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

In other Webster Financial news, Director Mark Pettie sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $185,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,799.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $90,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,099 shares in the company, valued at $548,568.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

