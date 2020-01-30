Wedbush Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) – Wedbush lifted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for D. R. Horton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.01. Wedbush also issued estimates for D. R. Horton’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.17 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DHI. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.46.

DHI stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.42. The stock had a trading volume of 702,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920,509. D. R. Horton has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $61.77. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.67.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.32%.

In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $1,242,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,457.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $2,091,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,992,478.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,470 shares of company stock valued at $3,819,364. 6.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in D. R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,061,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 894,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,178,000 after purchasing an additional 266,885 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,496.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 361,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,078,000 after purchasing an additional 339,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

