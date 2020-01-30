Wedbush Raises Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $210.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Wedbush from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software giant’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MSFT. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.87.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $171.53. 27,984,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,817,586. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1,262.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $102.35 and a 1 year high of $168.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total transaction of $361,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 123,944 shares in the company, valued at $17,899,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,971,425 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,812,008 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,561,852,000 after acquiring an additional 746,243 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,247,767 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,066,317,000 after purchasing an additional 495,737 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,906,968 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,323,786,000 after purchasing an additional 267,643 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,358,671 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,969,496,000 after purchasing an additional 536,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 27.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,567,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

