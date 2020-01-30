Wedbush Reaffirms Buy Rating for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,480.25.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $17.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,438.93. 673,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,298. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1,004.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,500.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,398.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,273.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $13.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

